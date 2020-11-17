Local DOT highway maintenance workers help herd escaped goats after storm

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) –A couple of local New York State Department of Transportation workers added a new task to their list of unofficial job responsibilities… goat herding.

The New York State Department of Transportation Hudson Valley (NYSDOTHV) tweeted these pictures of workers rounding up a few stray goats that had apparently escaped from a nearby farm along Route 203 in Austerlitz after strong storms swept through Columbia County.

Bill and Nate are not goat herders.

They are highway maintenance workers cleaning up from last night's storms and helping a local farmer remove his goats from Rt 203 in Austerlitz, Columbia County. Glad we could assist!

All goats and maintenance workers are safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/ZcBjKVDg17 — @NYSDOTHV (@NYSDOTHV) November 16, 2020

The two highway maintenance workers, Bill and Nate, helped the local farmer round the goats up and reported that all goats and maintenance workers involved are safe and sound.