SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween can be a fun day for every member of the family, including our furry friends! If you’re looking for a last minute costume, an indoor dog park in Saratoga Springs called Chow Bella has a variety of options that will keep your pup on trend.

According to the National Retail Federation, one in five people plan to dress their pets up in a costume. The most popular costumes for pet lovers this year include a pumpkin, a hot dog, a bat, a bumblebee and a witch.

Don’t have a fur baby? Chow Bella is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, November 5th from noon – 3 p.m. with Lucky Puppy Rescue.

On Saturday, October 29th the indoor dog park is hosting their 3rd Annual Costume Contest at 2:30 p.m. Visitors can dress up their dogs for the holiday and win prizes – there’s even a photobooth. Chow Bella is located at 50 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.