Local doctor says COVID-19 patients noticed results with glutathione

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Richard Horowitz is the Medical Director at the Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center. Over the years, he has seen more than 13,000 Chronic Lyme disease patients.

Recently, he noticed similarities between Lyme and COVID-19. Learning to lower the inflammatory response with Lyme in the past, he’s tried some of the same techniques to help people battling the coronavirus.

“The scientific literature has shown that there are three nutritional supplements, something that is very easy, not expensive, and easy to find. They’re called NAC, alpha lipoic acid, and glutathione,” said Dr. Horowitz.

With the approach of using glutathione, Dr. Horowitz says patients noticed results within one hour. Their shortness of breath improved.

“If they would see the success that I had in my patients and understand the science. I think they would be interested,” stated Dr. Horowitz.

He says his next step is to work with state leaders and get a randomized controlled study done.

