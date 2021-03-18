Local doctor says CDC is losing important data on vaccine side effects

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking for data to log information to better understand side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. A local doctor says it’s not being used to its full advantage.

“It’s a huge missed opportunity,” Primary Care Physician Dr. Dean Limeri.

V Safe is a tool for smart phone users who have received the vaccine. It will give them personalized health check-ins. Limeri hopes to get the word out in efforts to better compile data and to dispel rumors.

“This type of information will help prevent rumors and prevent misinformation from spreading,” Limeri said.

The primary care physician said none of his patients were aware of the tool.

“This is the only way you’re going to get this kind of good information where we can have factual information that we can talk about to people,” Limeri said.

Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas said everyone is given a paper after their vaccine with the information on how to sign up, but with the digital divide, Wachunas said it may be difficult to get the tool in everyone’s hands.

“People do hear that people are getting more side effects on one vaccine versus the other, but I do remind them that in any vaccine you get there are side effects,” Wachunas said.

The public health director is optimistic the information from V Safe will help educate people who are still hesitant to take the shot.