Local DJ distributes Easter baskets to children in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local entertainer organized a drive-by Easter basket drive in various locations to help families who may not be able to provide for their children during the holiday.

Families who show up to the locations will receive a free Easter basket with toys, candy and activities. Eli the rabbit will be bringing the baskets to the cars.

Shalonda Booker said the Easter Basket Drive Thru will be held Saturday at the following locations in Schenectady:

Time Location 10am- 12pm C.O.C.O.A. House, Inc. 869 Stanley st – William Rivas 12:15pm- 2:15pm Sayless Printing and Apparel LLC 853 Crane St – Sequon Young 2:30pm – 5pm CityLife 550 Ontario st – Khristian Collins

“We are practicing social distancing so this will be a drive up event and we will bring the Easter baskets to the car,” Booker said. “We just want to bring a smile during these tough times.”