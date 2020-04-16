Local dietician offers advice for those struggling with eating disorders in quarantine

"Recognize, honor, and respect what your body is doing during this time to limit the guilt and shame that we're feeling."

Note: Graphic in video reads: “THOUGHTFUL NUTRITION.” Correction to “THOUGHTFULL NUTRITION.”

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Time in isolation can be difficult for many, but for those with eating disorders, it may seem like a losing battle. Local dietician and owner of ThoughtFull Nutrition, Denise Delprincipe, says constant news and entertainment we see on social media can be more harmful than helpful to those who are struggling.

“Recognize, honor, and respect what your body is doing during this time to limit the guilt and shame that we’re feeling,” said Delprincipe.

Isolation for people struggling with all types of eating disorders can seem defeating in itself, but add external triggers like online body shaming, and immediate access to your pantry, now you have a recipe for a less-than-easy recovery.

“Maybe that eating disorder voice creeps in and says, ‘It’s okay to hide, it’s okay to hide what we used to do. Nobody’s watching.'”

Delprincipe says having a support system is crucial to staying on track. Instagram accounts like @covid19eatingsupport are available for those who need assistance.

“Having a connection with a therapist, or a friend, or a dietician, even virtually, is really helpful in maintaining consistency,” explained Delprincipe.

Some tell-tale signs of relapse may be making excuses for lack of participation, obsessively talking about food intake, labeling their food, or critiquing their appearance. On the contrary, for patients with bulimia and binge-eating disorders, they may justify their excessive eating with a deficit in available groceries nationwide.

“We’re in a survival mode, we’re in trauma, so encouraging them that it’s okay to eat. Just making sure that we’re nourishing our body, mind, and spirit in different ways.”

Delprincipe encourages everyone to be more mindful about the contents we post online and the words we say to each other.