Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) As the capital region celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month a dance studio in Saratoga is celebrating with their Havana Nights charity event.

“We’re really excited to be able to bring some Latin culture to the area,” exclaims Fred Astaire Dance Studios’ co-owner Elizabeth Mosko.

The Fred Astaire dance studios honoring Hispanic heritage month with a “Havana Nights” dance party that went until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Saratoga Springs location. All ticket proceeds are donated to Centro Civico in Amsterdam to help support their services.

“Really excited because we’re getting to educate people in the community more about Hispanic culture and also introduce them to our fabulous students,” said Mosko.

Centro Civico of Amsterdam serving the immigrant, refugee, and the Latino communities in the Capital Region and surrounding counties by helping low-income families access English as a second language classes, voter registration drives, advocacy, and a variety of health, education, housing, business development, and employment programs.

“It’s a little shocking when people think about it. Because, you don’t know that there’s so many people out there that need these services,” says Regional Director, Roxanne Marin of Centro Civico, Amsterdam.

Marin telling NEWS10 the organization has helped over 5000 people in the Capital Region, this year.

“Our ultimate goal is to raise as much as possible! So, I know it’s a little bit of a rainy day outside so, we’re hoping that’ll bring even more people in,” says Mosko.

One of tonight’s dancers telling news 10 her dancing means much more than just fun and health.

“I love to give back. I love to give back to my community, to so many people who aren’t as fortunate,” said Carol Swyer, dancer with Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

Tonight’s event raked in $500 to benefit Centro Civico in Amsterdam.