Local dad celebrates “finn-omenal” first Father’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Andrew and Nicole Osterhout have always wanted to be parents. After the pandemic postponed their IVF plans, the couple was devastated. But in early May—-

“Here we are! Brand new parents!” Nicole Osterhout exclaimed.

The couple adopting baby Finnick “Finn” Gabriel, who was born premature in Ohio. He weighed just a little over 3 pounds when he was born in April.

After weeks being in the NICU, Baby Finn was finally able to leave the hospital just 2 weeks ago.

Now home in the Capital Region, Finn weighs 6 pounds and is growing stronger everyday. The Osterhouts are settling into their new routine, and love being a family of 3.

“He’s probably one of the best daddy’s I’ve ever known,” Nicole said of her husband.

Today, Andrew celebrated his first Father’s Day, as a father himself.

“You know, just little messages from other friends who are fathers that say, ‘welcome to the club!’ Just make the day even better because it really is just an awesome club to be a member of now,” said Andrew.

On this special day, he and Baby Finn wore the same outfit. Andrew said fatherhood is everything he’s ever dreamed of, and so much more.

“He’s just so easy! Parents have warned us,” explained Nicole, “They say the first couple months are easy, but he’s so great! It’s so nice to have him here and home and it’s been wonderful.”