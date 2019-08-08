Local cystic fibrosis patient gets help from ‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — There are lots of fans of the hit TV show “The Bachelor,” but a young woman from Batavia may be number one.

She watched the show and reached out to the star. What happened next, changed her life.

Olivia Maniace is 20-years-old and has lived with cystic fibrosis since she was born. Then she learned Colton Underwood is helping kids just like her.

Last year, Colton was the star of the reality TV show “The Bachelor.” But he also runs a charity called the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation.

“One day I connected on social media and saw that he was having applications open to go to 50 different states giving out a portable vest that would definitely help me, so I told my mom and she nominated me and then a few months later they called us and said I won,” said Maniace.

Olivia won an AffloVest, which is the first battery operated therapy vest and is worth more than $20,000. Colton flew her down to New York City to give her the vest, spend time with him and his family, and give her tickets to two Broadway shows.

“They presented me the vest after the frozen show in this special room where the characters get ready. “

Now, Olivia is paying it forward through her own foundation, called “Liv Luv Breathe Care Packages.” She sends care packages to teen girls who are battling different illnesses in hospitals all across the country.

As for the vest? She’s been using it for seven weeks now and has seen a huge improvement in her quality of life.

“It definitely impacted my life because I have to do my treatment three to four times a day and it’s really hard to just sit there for a half-hour with my old treatment so now I can at least get up, move, do some exercises that will help too so it definitely improved,” said Maniace.

To donate to the cause check out the Liv Luv Breathe Care Packages Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also reach the foundation via email at livluvbreathe@gmail.com.