Local county launches new health task force

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cases of coronavirus continue to rise, especially throughout the Capital Region. Saratoga County is fighting to get ahead of the curve.

Over the last 48 hours, some Saratoga County officials rolled out the Saratoga Health and Readiness Planning task force, short for SHARP. This task force will allow officials to focus, review, and provide recommendations and guidance to residents.

“We need to be positioned in a place where we can react quickly to guidance, mandates that come down from the state,” says Jonathan Schopf, Saratoga County Supervisor for Clifton Park.

“The recent increase in infections rates in Saratoga County is concerning, and with the formation of the SHARP Task Force, our county leadership will be able to quickly analyze any new guidance issued by New York State Department of Health and the CDC and make recommendations that make sense for our community,” Todd Kusnierz, Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman

The county plans to go back to daily COVID-19 reporting through their online COVID-19 Dashboard. “We have data on vaccinated individuals vs. unvaccinated individuals as well as on break through cases. We have been tracking all of that behind the scenes but I think at this point it’s important for people to have that data to make their own decisions and compare the efficiency of the vaccine,” says Schopf. “I want to be able to provide data, information, technology to residents and businesses so that people can make their own informed decisions about vaccination, masking and help our businesses and community stay open this time around.”

The SHARP task force is made up of politicians, health experts, and school professionals. They’re planning and preparing on what the classrooms may look like in the Fall. “We are working with all the schools in the region, county and state health departments. We are expecting to bring before the board a resolution to enter into a contract with a testing lab that would do the sequence testing to be able to identify the delta variant,” says Schopf.

SHARP Task Force members include: Chairman Todd Kusnierz; Clifton Park Supervisor Jonathan Schopf, Vice Chairman of the Board; Malta Town Supervisor Darren O’Connor, Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee; County Administrator Steve Bulger; Dr. Dan Kuhles, Commissioner of the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services; Scot Chamberlain, Saratoga County Director of Human Resources; Pete Bardunias, Senior Vice President of Community Advancement with the Capital Region Chamber; and Anita Murphy, Capital Region BOCES District Superintendent.