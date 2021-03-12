Local counties turn focus to vaccination effort

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Friday marks one year since COVID-19 cases were first confirmed in Albany County. We have come a long way from 365 days ago. Now, planning to get more shots in arms sooner than later, local county officials agree with President Biden. Biden says all American adults should be eligible by May 1st.

President Biden addressed the nation last night. After reflection over the year, the President says all adults living in the the U.S. should be eligible for the COVID vaccine by May 1st. “Now because of all the work we have done, we’ll have enough vaccines supply for all adults by the end of May.”

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says every shot in an arm is a step closer to getting back to normal life. However, in order to get there, local officials say more residents need to be eligible for vaccination. “Our hands are tied a lot on who we can vaccinate, who we can do,” says McCoy.

Over 51% of Albany County residents 65 and older have already received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “We want people to be able to get the vaccine in situations they feel comfortable in. This includes doctor’s offices, healthcare providers, so as our supply increases, we will be looking for increased ways to partner to get this vaccine out,” says Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Albany County Health Commissioner.

Rensselaer County Executive, Steve McLaughlin says more people should be eligible. He says right now that’s the current issue they’re facing head on. “We’re starting to struggle to find people that fit in the categories,” says McLaughlin.

On average, Rensselaer County receives about 600 doses a week. McLaughlin says they have the manpower to vaccinate over 5,000 residents at Hudson Valley Community College, the county’s vaccine POD, however they need that supply. “I think with the mass vaccination sites, with our sites, with the pharmacies — making as many people as eligible as possible is going to get us a long way down the road,” says McLaughlin.