Local counties say Halloween weekend, college COVID-19 testing could contribute to spike

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany and Rensselaer counties are bracing for a potential spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming days and weeks. This comes as the number of positive cases continues to rise nationwide.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday that there are currently 27 residents hospitalized with the virus, which is the county’s peak. Before October 30, the county hasn’t seen this number since May.

“We’re also bracing for any potential spikes we may see from Halloween weekend in the coming days,” said County Executive McCoy in a statement. “The only way we can bring the number of people hospitalized down is by controlling the infection rate, and that rests on individuals making the right decisions.”

In Rensselaer County, 12 new positives were confirmed on Wednesday. The county is also continuing to see a significant number of residents in monitor quarantine due to exposure and travel.

“We expect cases potentially to spike here, and in every other county, as the college kids get tested before they head home,” Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said at a briefing Wednesday, “that could cause a spike.”