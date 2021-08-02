Local counties encourage following CDC guidance on mask wearing

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Six local counties now meet the threshold for substantial community transmission. Albany County being one of them.

In a statement, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said, “We are following CDC guidance which recommends that those in counties with substantial or high rates of community transmission have all individuals, vaccinated or not, mask indoors. If the situation changes, we will respond accordingly.”

In Rensselaer county, local officials say they are keeping a close eye on the situation, and while there has been a recent increase in cases, the county is encouraged by the low rate of hospitalizations.

Director of operations, Richard Crist saying in part, “Residents should continue to use common-sense, and be aware of CDC recommendations in the coming days.”

Schenectady County, said something similar—adding that vaccination is key to navigating through this pandemic.

Beginning today, the Columbia County Department of Health is reinstituting the use of masks within the department.

While Warren County has not met threshold for substantial community transmission, Don Lehman said cases there are increasing as well.

“I don’t anticipate a mask mandate,” said Lehman. “There doesn’t seem to be any real push for that here in the county level. we haven’t had any of our own mandates or executive orders.”

At this point are are no masked manadates on a state or local level.