Local convicted sex offender now facing federal indictment

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local convicted sex offender is facing new charges, this time in federal court.

Gary Ryan of Clifton Park was arrested last January on charges of sexual conduct with a child. He’s now facing a federal indictment.

Court documents obtained by NEWS10 ABC show new charges against Ryan include Aggravated Sexual Abuse. They stem from his alleged abuse of several children in the Albany area and with children who traveled with Ryan to Massachusetts, Florida and Nevada from 1998 to 2004.

Many of the victims, now adults, came forward following Ryan’s arrest in January.