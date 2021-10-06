Local contractor pleads guilty to new charges for defrauding homeowners

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local contractor who is currently serving time in an unrelated case has pleaded guilty to defrauding homeowners in the Capital Region. Dwight Fiero, 44, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said Fiero’s conviction resolves a 10-count indictment unsealed earlier this year, charging him with pocketing more than $50,000 in deposits from homeowners meant for home improvement projects.

“Dwight Fiero shamelessly cheated New York homeowners and undermined our nation’s integrity to line his own pockets,” said James. “Let this serve as a loud and clear message that there is no place for fraud in our state and bad actors will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

In June, Fiero was charged by an Albany County grand jury with stealing more than $50,000 from numerous Capital Region homeowners, between April 24, 2020 and November 22, 2020, while he was released and awaiting sentencing on an unrelated case. Fiero is currently serving 18 months to three years for his prior conviction on that case.

Fiero advertised himself as a military combat veteran on Facebook Marketplace who could build and install backyard decks. James said he advertised his services under the businesses War Cry Contracting, Veterans Contracting, and Battle-Scarred Contracting.

James said Fiero was charged with soliciting large, upfront deposits for work, and then failing to perform the work or so poorly performing the work that homeowners had to pay to have everything removed.

Fiero faces a sentence of not less than two to four years and not more than three to six years in state prison when he is sentenced on December 7. This sentence will run consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving.