MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a contractor on a grand larceny charge.

Police say Aaron Penley, the owner of ADK Custom Paint out of Mayfield, entered into an agreement with a customer from Greenfield to do repairs on outbuildings.

Penley is accused of taking a $1,200 down payment from the customer but did not perform any of the work.

Penley was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was released and due in court next month.