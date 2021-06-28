Local contest seeks builders of fairy homes

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Friends of Pruyn House together with the Town of Colonie are looking for fairy house, gnome home, or mini-world builders to participate in its Fairy House Contest.

The contest is free and open to all ages. A limited number of submissions will be accepted.

Participants have until August 11 to register for the contest. Entries and entry form will need to be dropped off at the Buhrmaster Barn at the Pruyn House, 207 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, New York 12110 on Monday, August 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Fairy houses must be no wider at the base than 18″ and must be weatherproof. The two Fairy House contest categories: are “Anything Goes” and “All Natural.” Contest winners will be announced at the Buhrmaster Barn at the Pruyn House, Wednesday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to submit an entry form go to the Pruyn House website. Entry forms can be emailed to pruynhouse@colonie.org.