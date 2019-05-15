Local construction company fixes farm fence for free

Marcy Molnar didn’t know what to do after the contractor she paid to fix the fencing that protects her chickens and goats didn’t follow through.

She posted about the experience on Facebook, but didn’t expect this outcome: Morning Sun Construction offering to fix the fencing for free.

According to Marcy, the company wanted to do the good deed to show her that not all small businesses are bad.

NEWS10 reached out to the contractor Marcy first hired to fix the fence, but they still haven’t gotten back to us.