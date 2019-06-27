Local Congressman to deliver surplus books to Albany charity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local charity is working to make sure every child has a book, and the Library of Congress is helping them fulfill their mission.

On July 2nd, Congressman Paul Tonko will visit The RED Bookshelf to deliver surplus books from the Library of Congress. Through this year-round program, the library is able to donate their unwanted books to eligible organizations and institutions.

The RED Bookshelf collects and refurbishes old, gently used children’s books before handing them out for free. They’ve been able to give the gift of reading to 20 community sites in Albany and through their mobile bookshelf which can be spotted at different community events.

To learn more about The RED Bookshelf and how you can help, visit their website here.