Local company makes moving easier for senior citizens

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Organize Senior Moves” was started to guide people – both seniors and their adult children – through the difficult and sometimes stressful task of downsizing.

From coordinating and overseeing the move to setting up the new home, the company promises to provide families a stress-free process while transitioning from one chapter to another.

Born and raised in the Capital Region, Founder Michelle Kavanaugh considers many of her clients family now. She founded the company 10 years ago and will be opening a location in Naples, Florida this fall.