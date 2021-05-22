Local community reacts to deadly shootings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Candles and flowers were laid across the steps close to where 35-year-old Sharf Addalim, of Albany was shot and killed Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at the intersection of First and Quail Streets.

“He was extremely loved, so were the other six people that were shot yesterday. When one of us grieves, we all grieve. That is the community that we are,”says Albany resident Amy Jones.

Amy Jones lives down the block. Amy knew Sharf who also goes by David, from the corner store on First and Quail. street. She says he will be deeply missed. “Everyone in Albany knew him. He worked in a lot of the corner stores around Albany downtown and uptown. We was wonderful and he was apart of our community,” Amy adds.

Community members stood outside and gave away free dessert. Amy says it’s a way for others to come out, interact and to mourn.

The search is still on for suspect(s) who caused a second deadly shooting on Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany. The gunfire killed 39-year-old Lashon Turner. Candles and flowers were placed to honor his memory.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan held a press conference on Friday to address the two homicides. “It’s absolute senseless acts of violence, over incidents that should be handled peacefully and not violently. That type of activity is unacceptable it won’t be condoned and if so there will be harsh repercussions,” says Chief Hawkins.

“Our residents deserve to be safe. Our residents are traumatized of these random acts of senseless violence,” says Mayor Sheehan.

The two fatal shootings happened four hours apart, but police don’t believe they are connected.



