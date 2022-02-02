Local community colleges hope to entice students as enrollment declines

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Community college enrollment has been dropping. The pandemic has caused some students to delay or change their college plans. This is a national trend and one across the Capital Region as well.

Local community colleges say declining enrollment could be bad for the future of the workforce. They are working to attract students. Hudson Valley Community College freshman Daniel Nelson says he’s getting a unique hands-on experience to jump into the workforce.

“It benefited me because I’m getting a two-year certificate as well as an Associate’s Degree. I’m not sure if there was any other trade school in the area that did machinery other than maybe through a high school,” said Nelson.

According to SUNY Enrollment Numbers from the past 10 years, community college enrollment in the Capital Region is down 34%. In the immediate Capital Region:

Hudson Valley Community College’s enrollment is down 36%

SUNY Adirondack is down 30%

SUNY Schenectady County Community College is down 40%.

Hudson Valley Community College has planned ahead to address enrollment shifts. Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy says it’s all about forming solutions.

“As community colleges, we should get the skill training out to those individuals who need to take it to the workforce. We want to make things happen for them.”

Hudson Valley officials say they must continue to be innovative, flexible, and responsive to students. They are working to ensure programs and services help as many students as possible get into good-paying jobs. Hudson Valley has nearly 45 degrees, certificates, and short-term, skills-based training programs in nearly every field.

“We have put together a multitude of skills-based micro-credentials and short-term training that puts you right into the workforce. Many of our students are gravitating to those,” said Ramsammy.

Kris Duffy, the president of SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury says community colleges are the gateway to advanced degrees and career opportunities in every field. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she has watched enrollment drop by nearly 23% to 2,686 students. She is worried about the domino effect this could have on the future workforce as many students are trading a college education for a steady paycheck.

“A student may find themselves in a job that may not have as much advancement for them down the road. I believe higher education gives people a longer-term view in terms of salary increases over a lifetime,” said Duffy.

School officials say community colleges are open to everyone and enroll students who may be most at risk of not pursuing or completing higher education. They are working together to offer more flexible schedules for students as well as shorter amounts of training.