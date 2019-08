TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new $14.5 million Gene F. Haas Center for Advanced Manufacturing Skills (CAMS) celebrated its Grand Opening at Hudson Valley Community College. The new 37,000 square-foot facility will help double the enrollment of 144 to 288 students. This increase will help meet the need for advanced manufacturing jobs that have increased since 2010.

HVCC has the only facility like this within 125 miles.