Local communities spread thin by expanding vaccination eligibility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Finding where to get the COVID-19 vaccine and if there’s enough available has been a problem for many in the area. With more people becoming eligible to receive their first dose next week, some say there’s simply not enough supply.

“We’ve had this vaccine Hunger Games going on for the last month because everyone feels that I’m being left behind,” said Assemblyman John McDonald.

Starting Monday, those with certain underlying health conditions will be added to a system many have criticized for its slow rollout. McDonald is only allowed to vaccinate those 65 and older at his pharmacy in Cohoes, which has hundreds on its waiting list.

“Unfortunately, it was expanded to 65 and above and that’s when it opened the pool from four million to seven million people,” McDonald said.

Those with one of the accepted preexisting health conditions, who are allowed to schedule appointments to be vaccinated, should go to either a state run vaccine sites or to the hospital.

“The fact is, no, you’re not being left behind. We just don’t have enough vaccine to address your legitimate concern,” McDonald said.

From state run vaccine locations to certain vaccine sites at Walgreens and CVS’s, they all come with caveats. Some sites only allow seniors to receive a shot while others are open to those with preexisting health conditions. That has led to confusion on where people can go.

“When we found out that the College of Pharmacy has vaccines and they were going out and giving people shots and not talking to anyone, it’s a duplication of work,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

McCoy said this leads to a lack of communication where they’ve turned people away who have waited in line because they’re at the wrong site.

“There’s nothing sadder when you got to look at somebody and say, ‘I’m glad you got this appointment, but I can’t give you this shot or I can get a million dollar fine,” McCoy said.

How many doses a location will receive is also up in the air until the weekend, and the number can vary from week-to-week.

“There’s a lot of work that has to go into this. Are you doing a POD (Point of Distribution) for 800 or are you doing a POD for 100? You have to contact everyone, and I know a lot of it is just because they’re waiting on the supply,” McCoy said.



