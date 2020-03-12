Local communities recognized by DEC for dedication to fight climate change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Four Capital Region communities received the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Certification. To obtain certification, enterprising local governments must what actions they are taking to combat climate change.

Municipalities must also show an interest in New York programs aimed at helping reach the state’s goal of getting 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“These Climate Smart Communities understand the urgency to reverse climate change and build a more resilient New York for generations to come,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “As we continue to seek innovative ways to integrate climate change into daily decision making, it’s thrilling to see these communities demonstrate how their bold actions lead to success.”

Capital District recipients

Town of Lake George

Village of Lake George

City of Saratoga

City of Watervliet

All Capital District recipients obtained bronze certification. Actions taken by each municipality can be found here.

The Climate Smart Communities program started in 2009. The certification program started in 2014 and currently includes 50 communities.

LATEST STORIES: