Local comic shop delivers new editions curbside

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local comic book shop is making sure customers stay entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Donned in a mask and cape, Earthworld Comic Shop owner JC Glindmyer is delivering this week’s new comics to his customers curbside.

Glindmeyer said he has faced plenty of hurdles in his 37-years as a comic shop owner including snow storms and a UPS strike, but has never failed to get comics out to his loyal customers.

“I hate lose one week out of 37 years,” he said. “Right now we need escapism more than ever and if we can make people happy for just a little while before they go home and stay, we’re happy to do it.”

Despite his curbside solution, the comic book distributor announced this is the last week they will be supplying new comics.