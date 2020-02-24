Local college student auditions for American Idol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A senior at Saint Rose College will make her debut performance on American Idol.
Julia Gargano’s audition airs Sunday right here on News10 at 8 p.m. To celebrate, she is holding a viewing party at the Madision Theatre in Albany.
News10 will be stopping by to say hi and we will see if she wows the judges.
