Local clean energy business owner invited to State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – A capital region business owner will be watching the State of the Union address in person. She is the guest of Representative Paul Tonko.

Kathy Hannun is the co-founder and president of Dandelion Energy. It’s a geothermal operations group that does business in New York City and in the capital region. Tonko invited her to State of the Union as proof that clean energy can be profitable and create jobs.

The Democrat is highlighting the global climate crisis for 2020 and wants to discuss how the federal government can be a stronger partner in supporting clean energy businesses.