Local church holding blood drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a critical need for lifesaving blood, the American Red Cross is encouraging anyone who is health to roll up their sleeves and donate.

Thousands of blood drives have been canceled as more people are staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Life Church in Albany is stepping up to help in the Capital Region by hosting a community blood drive along with the Red Cross.

The blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 at Life Church on Watervliet Shaker Road in Albany. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donors are welcome, especially with O-negative, B-negative and A-negative blood types.

You will need to make an appointment with the Red Cross, which you can do online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

