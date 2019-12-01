Local child battling health since birth, made honorary firefighter

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 10-year-old Patrick Kane of Clifton Park has battled his health since birth. On Saturday, he battled something new: a fire.

“He’s now a part of us,” said Jay Honsinger of the Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company.

Patrick was born two months premature, because his kidneys were shutting down. He had to get a kidney transplant, and now, he additionally battles Crohn’s Disease.

The VFVFC swore Patrick in during a ceremony on Saturday, attended by his parents, sister, teachers, and local officials.

Patrick shakes hands with Senator Jim Tedisco.

He was given a tour of the trucks and equipment, telling News10, “they showed me, like, pretty much everything.”

Patrick is somewhat of a new kid on the block in Clifton Park, having only moved here with his family about a year and a half ago.

His parents say that although he’s had his struggles, he has been embraced by the community, his school, and now, his local fire company.

After his swearing-in, Patrick went on his first fire call to Okte Elementary School, where he’s a 5th grade student.

His mother, Susan Kane, offered the reminder that today was more than just a day on the job for Patrick.

“Being able to do something fun, do something exciting, just for him, activities that he probably will not be able to engage in later in life,” Kane told News10, “it’s just been wonderful.”