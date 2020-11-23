Local chef and community cops prepare and deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four local men are working together to share some warm meals this Thanksgiving to Albany city residents in need. Albany City Police Officers Sadaka Kitonyi and Steve Silver have teamed up with local chef Lawrence Lowe and Dee Jay Brown, an aspiring Albany City Officer, to create Caring Chefs & Community Cops, or “4C” for short.

The group says they are long-time friends who want to help the community. They have done similar giveaways and donations separately in previous years, but are coming back this year to affect more change and help more people. And, with more volunteers, they plan to do another, larger, meal distribution in December as well.

Chef Lowe will be preparing meals November 23 for the group to distribute on November 26.

Caring Chefs and Community Cops was started by Lawrence Lowe and Sadaka Kitonyi. After seeing a news feature about Kitonyi and a “pay it forward” act of kindness in 2019, Lowe made it his new inspiration to help as many people in need as he could. Forty meals to those in need that year. Their goal is to grow this mission and eventually deliver meals to folks once a month all over the City of Albany because “the need never ends.”