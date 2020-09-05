Local businesses struggling during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A riot broke out late Friday evening during what started off as a rally to demand justice for Daniel Prude who died in Rochester on March 23. Body-cam video of his encounter with Rochester Police officers was released earlier this week.

The Rochester Police Department said at least 2,000 people gathered in the city's downtown area. The rally started at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and then marched towards East Avenue.