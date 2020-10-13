Local businesses react to ongoing investigation into gift card website

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said he has not received any answers from Giftbar.com after concerns of a possible scheme from the company involving local businesses.

“I can’t say with any level of comfort that this is a legitimate businesses,” LaFarr said.

The website lists local businesses where the phone numbers are incorrect. Owners contacted by NEWS10ABC said they have no partnership with the site.

Body Relief and Spa Owner David Dawkins alerted deputies after a customer used a gift certificate purchased from the website.

“I’m not only interested in ourselves, I’m also interested in our fellow businesses,” Dawkins said.

While a representative from Giftbar.com told NEWS10ABC on Monday the site is not fraudulent, we reached out to several local businesses on its website who disagree. Mark Brilling of Queensbury Tile and Spa in a statement said:

“We have not heard of this website. We don’t offer gift certificates. And the website does not have permission to use our store name.”

Saratoga Springs business Fusion Salon has since contacted Giftbar.com and demanded they take their name off the site after NEWS10ABC asked if the business had a partnership with the website.

“If the website is legitimate, it seems like they’re not doing legitimate business,” LaFarr said.

The company is based in California. Sheriff LaFarr said he plans on working with the local agency out west to resolve this issue.

For Dawkins, even closing down Giftbar.com would not be good enough.

“He could go out of business today and be up in running tomorrow with a different website and different domain name,” Dawkins said.

The sheriff asks those impacted by this or any fraudulent activity to contact local policing agencies and to make a complaint with the New York Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-771-7755.