CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s out with the turkey and in with Santa Clause at Wit’s End in Clifton Park as the store shifts into high gear for the holiday season.

“We want to be ready for Black Friday so we bring our Christmas things out and get everything so festive and fun,” Susan Hoffman, Owner, said. “This is our 49th year in business and it’s always different, it always brings a lot of energy to the store.”

Over in Stuyvesant Plaza, Danielle Obernesser, Co-Owner of 5th Corner Goods and Gifts, is also preparing for the influx of holiday shoppers.

“Normally we might have a lunch rush or after dinner rush but now, this time of year, it’ll be all day long constant,” Obernesser said.

The holidays tend to bring a boost for small businesses with higher rates of travel and more customers from outside of the area while locals search for more unique gifts.

“Everybody’s gathering together for this holiday so we see a lot of people from out of town and it’s really wonderful to see,” Hoffman said.

“I love hearing people come in and say ‘My coworker just came and told me I had to check this store out’ or family members or whatnot so that feels fantastic,” Obernesser said. “They’re liking the product and they’re coming back and sending people in.”

With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday just around the corner, both business owners said shopping local is essential to supporting people right in your community.

“We’re women-owned, we’re local, we live in the community,” Obernesser said. “We want this community to thrive.”

“We employ about 70 people now and this is 70 families that come and work here,” Hoffman said. “We’re constantly telling people how important it is to shop local.”