Local businesses give back to APD first responders

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Destination Nissan has partnered with several other local businesses to provide a free deep cleaning and disinfecting for Albany Police Department vehicles in order to give back to first responders.

Destination Nissan said they have put together an appreciation day to not only provide a deep cleaning of the Department’s patrol vehicles, but also provide lunch for the officers donated by Ted’s Fish Fry while they wait for their vehicles to be cleaned.















Destination Nissan says they will be cleaning the outside of the vehicles as well as wiping all panels, seats, windows, and dashboard down.

The Dealership’s Specialized Vehicle Upfitting (SVU) program was created in 2014 to build the safest and most reliable emergency vehicles in the area. They are using what is known as High Output Ozone machines to ozone shock the interior of the vehicles. Ozone is reportedly a proven and extremely effective method of sanitizing the inside of a car by getting into cracks and crevices that normal sprays and wipes cannot reach. Additionally, the use of an electronic-safe spray to disinfect the electronics and two way radio microphones is used.

LATEST STORIES