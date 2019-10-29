Local business searching for owner of stuffed animal one year later

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– It has been one year since a stuffed bunny made its way into a local business and never left with its owner.
The Lakeside Farms Cider Mill sharing this photo of that bunny. The business says it was found in the gift shop one year ago.
Meanwhile, the business also reminding people of another stuffed animal far from home. The business says this teddy bear was found in their parking lot back on October 16th and has not yet been claimed. It is waiting for its owner in the gift shop.
The business is hoping that people spread the word so that these furry pals can get back to their owners as soon as possible.