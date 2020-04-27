Local business owner submits plan to safely reopen barbershops/salons in N.Y.

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Palace Barbershop owner, Marlon Sousis, says he thinks barbershops are more than capable of safely reopening. While Sousis says he understands why barbershops were shut down initially by Governor Andrew Cuomo, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he says it’s time to let them reopen.

“The things about us, is we pride ourselves in our safety precautions and making sure that we are taking the proper sanitary measures to ensure the health of people that come into our business,” says Sousis. “We’re exposed to different types of diseases and sicknesses all the time.”

“I feel like I could have the argument that we are just as essential as some of these other businesses and people will say ‘well it’s just a haircut’. Is it? A lot of these government officials or people on the front lines, or law enforcement and even people that are still working that have been deemed essential, they are being mandated to stay groomed while they’re working,” Sousis says.

Sousis says he plans to use industry connections and social media to get the word out that barbershops can reopen while protecting customers. He says it’s not just about money, it’s also about the health and well-being of barbers. “We need the financial end and then just on our own mentally, I think we need it. Barbers are getting depressed, stress levels are going up, anxiety is going up, they’re trying to find a way,” he says.

Master Barber, Jeremy Shuhart, says he has had no income since The Palace Barbershop closed down mid-March. Initially denied unemployment from the state, he says he applied for federal benefits but his application is still pending.

“Two months of not receiving anything from the state is, to me it’s unacceptable and I understand that it’s a big wave of people coming and they didn’t expect it,” says Shuhart. “What do we do? There’s only so many bills you can put on hold, our mortgages or cars, that you’re still going to have to pay back when this all gets opened back up. But, what do we do with all our other bills?”

“All we’ve worked hard to save, you know get some kind of cushion or stability, you’re taking everything you’ve got right now to try to make ends meet. You know, it’s very hard.”

