Local business owner helps others fight against PCH financial scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Scammers are out there and they’re impersonating the Publishers Clearing House. One local business owner has been receiving calls from across the country, and these callers believe they are just a phone call away from receiving $500,000.

Thomas Simon runs Flavors, a small Jamaican food spot on Central Ave in Albany. Normally, when the phone rings, it’s someone placing a take out order. However, recently Thomas has been getting 2-3 phone calls a day from people in Utah, Kentucky, Georgia, and a bunch of other states all asking to confirm money that was apparently promised to be sent to them. These people say they received a phone call from Publishers Clearing House that they are the lucky winners to receive $500,000. Supposedly, in order for them to receive the big cash prize, they need to give out their personal information, including a debit card number.

An 81-year-old man from Utah is a victim to this financial scam. He did not want to reveal his name. He was told to call Thomas Simon in order to claim his prize. “They wanted my debit card number and the whole thing. I gave them my debit card but [after talking to Thomas] I ended up cancelling it this morning so they wouldn’t pay on it,” he says. He goes onto say, “I am glad I talked to [Thomas.] [He] made me realize it is a scam.” Thomas believes this scam is targeting the elderly.

These scammers have allegedly told these so called ‘lucky winners’ that they need to send a portion of money first in order to get $50,000. PCH is well aware of scammers. On the PCH website, it lists tips on what people should be looking for in scams. Tip #2 states: ‘Be suspicious of callers claiming you’ve won — but ask you so send money.’

Thomas has no idea how his 518 area code number got in the mix of this fraud scam. Regardless of the number of calls he receives, he says he will continue answering them if it helps keep money in people’s pockets. “Thomas and I laugh about it hah. Because I am old and gullible… but I am not that gullible,” says Kentucky native Jan Hensley, another victim of this financial scam.

“I want to do whatever I can to help people recognize a scam — when I hear one and they need to know when they hear one,” says Thomas.