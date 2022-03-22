ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday, March 22 Giving on 10 is about James and Megan of Destination Kia and Destination Nissan matching donations to Ukrainian refugees. James and Megan will be matching every dollar of the first $50,000 donated to Catholic Relief Services.

James and Megan have already raised over $40,000 dollars. You can donate at the Catholic Relief Services donation page.

James Morrell, owner of Destination Kia says,