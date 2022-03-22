ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday, March 22 Giving on 10 is about James and Megan of Destination Kia and Destination Nissan matching donations to Ukrainian refugees. James and Megan will be matching every dollar of the first $50,000 donated to Catholic Relief Services.
James and Megan have already raised over $40,000 dollars. You can donate at the Catholic Relief Services donation page.
James Morrell, owner of Destination Kia says,
“We are matching every dollar donated on our CRS page up to $50,000. It was important to us that we picked the right charity to partner with. We picked Catholic Relief Services because it is BBB accredited and meets all the 20 BBB standards for BBB Charity Accountability. In addition, through its partnership with Caritas Internationalis, this charity is already on the ground and operational in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic and Moldova. We wanted a charity that could help in the moment. It’s so hard watching what is happening now and doing nothing. We are praying for everyone in Ukraine and hope to help.”