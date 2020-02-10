Local business creates chocolate molds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Valentines Day approaches, many are thinking of the perfect gift to give for a loved one.

While chocolates top the list year after year, one local business is offering up some unique and personalized ideas.

Arlene’s Artist Materials allows customers to create custom chocolate molds. Some of the most popular molds include animals, initials or even a favorite photo.

The store offers classes in mold making to encourage everyone to give it a try.

For more information visit Arlene’s Artist Materials website.