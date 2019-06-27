Local bus driver admits to having sex with minor

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local school bus driver pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trying to coerce a minor into sex.

Michael Varian, 52, admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy but was actually an undercover officer. Varian then tried to meet the boy at a local fast food restaurant.

Varian drove a bus for the Troy City School district at the time.

As part of his plea, Varian admitted to having a sexual encounter with a young boy in the bathroom of an Albany mall.

He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.