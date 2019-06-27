Local bus driver admits to having sex with minor

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local school bus driver pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trying to coerce a minor into sex.

Michael Varian, 52, admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy but was actually an undercover officer. Varian then tried to meet the boy at a local fast food restaurant.

Varian drove a bus for the Troy City School district at the time.

As part of his plea, Varian admitted to having a sexual encounter with a young boy in the bathroom of an Albany mall.

He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play