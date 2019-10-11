Local bus driver accused of subjecting multiple kids to inappropriate sexual contact

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local bus driver was arrested after police say he subjected multiple children to sexually inappropriate contact.

Police arrested and charged Leo Surdam III, 63, of Hoosick, N.Y., with three counts of Forcible Touching and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Surdam was released on two appearance tickets later this month and in November.

An investigation began after police say the Hoosick Falls Central School District received a complaint from one of the victims. The school’s resource officer then filed a report regarding the complaint.

If someone you know has any information related to the incident you are urged to contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-270-0128.