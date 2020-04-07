Local breweries collaborate to help hospitality workers

NEWS10 – As restaurants and bars have been following new orders, many have also made cuts to staff. Now, a collaboration effort between six local breweries have them “brewnited” and doing their part to give back.

Adirondack Brewery, Artisnal Brew Works, Bolton Landing Brewing, Common Roots Brewing, Druthers Brewing and Northway Brewing have joined together to create “negative input.” The american lager is a simple, yet delicious taste for all beer drinkers to enjoy as its name represents unity during these unprecedented times.

All profits from the beer will be distributed to hospitality workers in the Saratoga and Warren Counties who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Max Oswald of Northway Brewing says the brewing community is like none-other and the appreciation they have for not only their workers but customers goes beyond words, so it’s their way of hoping a little something goes a long way.

“Without bars and restaurants and all the people combined and all the local breweries, we wouldn’t have a place to sell, a place to sample, a place to interact,” Oswald said. “It feels like something we should do. the beer community and restaurant and bar community is tight-knit so it’s real for all of us.”

They will have 4-packs of negative input at all of the brewery’s taprooms and online. If you’d like to donate, click here.