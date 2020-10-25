Local boy receives special birthday surprise

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local boy was given the surprise of a lifetime by his mom after his grandfather fell ill during the pandemic.

Daniel is the son of Keri, a kind and giving mother who would do anything for anyone. Her son Daniel was turning 9-years-old on Saturday and with everything that’s been going on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a family member falling ill was the last thing the family needed.

In July, Keri’s father, Daniel’s “Pop” as he is called, was diagnosed with a very rare, inoperable cancerous abdominal tumor. During this, Daniel’s mother said he has been nothing short of amazing in lifting his Pop’s spirits during the countless radiation treatments, exhausting days, and hard news.

As Keri put it lightly, “2020 has been one heck of a year for everyone, that’s for sure.”

In the time leading up to Daniel’s big birthday, the family received some good news that Pop’s tumor was in fact operable and surgery had been scheduled for October 19. However, the surgery would take place out of state which meant Daniel wouldn’t have his best friend there for his birthday.

In order to keep their loved one safe, the family had to be extremely careful when it came to taking care of him which sadly meant no big birthday bash for Daniel.

Determined to make her son’s big day special, Keri started by asking a few family friends to drive by the house and wish him a happy birthday. The idea quickly grew into something much larger that involved many additional family friends along with some help from the local fire department where her father had volunteered for many years.

With everything planned and ready to go, it was finally the big day and as a single mother it would bring Keri no greater joy than to celebrate her son in such a special way. Keri said Daniel had no idea what was in store for him including the fact that his Pop had been released early from the hospital the day before and would be waiting at the house to surprise him on his big day.

Well, the surprise was epic to say the least, and Keri said Daniel had the best time safely celebrating his birthday with close family and friends. It just goes to show, a little positivity can go a long way.

LATEST STORIES