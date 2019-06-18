Local boy raising $10,000 to tap out cancer

9-year-old Cody Alessi is on a mission to kick out cancer.

The third grader is raising $10,000 for children’s cancer research through fundraising.

With his dad’s support, in November, he’ll compete in Tap Cancer Out, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition that raises money to help childhood cancer patients. Last year, he set a goal to raise $8,000 and this year he went even higher.

On Tuesday, he hosted a chicken BBQ at his school, Ichabod Primary School, that sold out and brought him one step closer to his goal!