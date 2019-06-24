Local boy catches massive carp

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out this catch by local angler Justin Vogt!

According to his grandfather, Walter, 11-year-old Justin and his dad, Matt went fishing on the Hudson near Mechanicville on Sunday. The pair were fishing for catfish when Justin hooked the huge carp. After some fighting, Walter says he reeled in the catch of the day. He also managed to catch two catfish as well.

Justin Vogt holding the carp he caught in the Hudson

Justin used an ultra-lite rod with 8 lb. test line and a worm for bait. Walter says they always catch and release when fishing. Justin is a student in the Hoosick Valley School District.