Local boy battling sepsis continues to “beat the odds”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 11-year-old Sean Harden continues to fight his battle against sepsis, but his mother tells News10 that he is “beating the odds” and “improving daily.”

At the end of September, Sean fell ill. His mother, April, initially thought he was having complications from his sickle cell condition.

It turned out to be a deadly infection. She’s been at Sean’s bedside at Albany Medical Center ever since.

Three surgeries later, Sean is not out of the woods yet. His mother says his sickle cell has complicated things, but “he’s a warrior.”

April says Sean’s doctors and surgeons have not given up on him.