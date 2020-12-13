Local book store sees increase in online sales during amid pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday season is here and supporting local businesses is important now more than ever.

Many local businesses are trying to stay afloat, but some stores have been thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza has seen an uptick in online sales and curbside pick-up. “In the last two weeks, we’ve seen a real surge in business. Our online orders are off the charts,” says Kathleen Carey, Manager of Children’s Department at the Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza.

Even before the holiday season went into full effect, Kathleen says online sales have sky rocketed. The store was forced to closed its doors for three months. Kathleen and the rest of the staff had a lot of adjusting to do when they reopened later in the year. “It was hard, I won’t lie, it was hard. There’s a lot of new things to get used to. Spacing apart, making sure we’re socially distant ourselves, and it’s a challenge now,” she says.

Now, more people are trying to find something to do while staying indoors all day. Therefore, more people are reading books to stay busy—- it’s safe to say, it’s an escape from reality right now.

“Things like cookbooks are always big and even bigger now because of the bread making, any best sellers are always big this time of year and now puzzles, we could barely keep the puzzles in stock,” says Kathleen. It’s the perfect holiday gift for everyone, as we’re all cooped up at home.

Christina Cardona from Guilderland enjoys to read and being home from college, she’s been a book worm. “We don’t go back to school until February, so we have more time to check up on reading, being home with family plus because of COVID also during quarantine not obviously much going on,” says Christina.