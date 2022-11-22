JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-Mary and Rick Frasier know very well how hearing, and hearing loss, can impact people from all walks of life, and how it can impact those who cannot afford help.

That is why the owners of Frasier Enterprise, Inc., based in Johnstown, the largest franchise owners within the Miracle-Ear Corporation, say they are committed to the Miracle-Ear Foundation. The foundation has donated more than 34-thousand hearing aids to more than 18-thousand children and adults nationwide, who could not otherwise afford them. The Frasier’s along with franchise owner Carl Case are now expanding these efforts to the people of Puerto Rico.

On November 28th, Case and the Frasier’s will participate in the Miracle-Ear Foundation’s first international mission, donating 350 hearing aids and a lifetime of follow-up care to over 175 Puerto Ricans in need. They tell News10 that they will work directly with patients to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids. For the Capital Region business owners, the trip is both an investment of time and more than a 10-thousand-dollar donation to bring the “Gift of Sound” to those who cannot otherwise afford it.

“The feeling you get when you see the smile on their faces the first time, they are able to hear is indescribable,” said Rick Frasier, whose employees already help qualified patients through the Miracle-Ear Foundation. They say this first international mission trip will allow them to take their mission outside the store walls, and into a country that has been in crisis since Hurricane Maria struck in 2017.

The Frasier’s say the most recent data shows that more than 150-thousaind Puerto Ricans are deaf or struggle with hearing loss, which can have a huge impact on quality-of-life issues. Many Puerto Ricans cannot afford the hearing help they need. To help subsidize the cost of the trip for franchisees, the Miracle-Ear Foundation and Miracle-Ear are investing over 1-million dollars for hearing aid technology, time and resources.

For more information about the Miracle-Ear Foundation, visit www.miracle-earfoundation.org or a local Miracle-Ear store. Community members who would like to support the Miracle-Ear Foundation’s ongoing work to bring the Gift of Sound to those in need locally can also make a donation at the Johnstown Miracle-Ear store or online.