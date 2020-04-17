Breaking News
Local baseball league president arrested for reportedly stealing funds

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested Paul Antonelli, 56, of Amsterdam for reportedly stealing money from the Amsterdam Cal Ripken Baseball League.

Police say in early March a complaint was made with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Amsterdam Police Department about money that had been stolen from the league.

As a result, Antonelli, the League’s President, was charged by Sheriff’s Investigators with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony.

Antonelli was arraigned before the Honorable Lisa Lorman via Skype at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released and scheduled to reappear in Amsterdam City Court at a later date.

